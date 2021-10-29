‘A tragic situation with a tragic conclusion’: Police give update on stabbing, officer-involved shooting

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – One person is dead, two people are in critical condition and a sheriff’s deputy and police officer are on administrative leave. That’s the aftermath of three stabbings and an officer involved shooting Thursday morning.

Before the SWAT team surrounded this home on Garfield Avenue, and police blocked off the area between 12th and 13th street, three people, including a child, were stabbed inside this home.

“Two of those victims, the six-year-old and the 70-year-old, which is commonly referred to as coded, were in extreme life-threatening conditions,” Terrance Matia, Sioux Falls Police Department, said. “The six-year-old had his throat slashed open by a large knife, the 70-year-old had extensive injuries as well from a knife, as well as the 33-year-old female.”

Somehow, police say one of the victims was able to drive to the hospital.

“And quite frankly I’ll just say it, it’s a mother trying to protect her son and good for her for doing it,” Matia said.

The hospital called police. When officers arrived at the home, 52-year-old Elwood Dwyer, Junior was still inside. Authorities tried to negotiate with Dwyer for an hour, but the standoff ended in gunfire.

“It’s important to note that multiple less lethal rounds were used yesterday,” Jon Thum, Chief of Police, said. “There’s a misconception amongst the general public as to that these are 100 percent effective all the time. I wish they were 100 percent effective all the time.”

As the DCI investigates the officer-involved shooting, police are investigating the stabbing.

“Again, a tragic situation with a tragic conclusion,” Thum said. “And really there are no winners in this situation because it’s an impact on everybody involved.”

“It’s not total closure for everybody the way it ended, but a child’s not dead today and, for me, that’s a positive,” Matia said.

Matia said they found no evidence of alcohol or drugs in the house. Police say the adult stabbing victims remain in critical condition, but the 6-year-old is up and walking. Dwyer knew the victims from a past relationship, according to the police.