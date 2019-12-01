A timely reminder: Police advise shoppers to protect valuables

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls police are reminding shoppers about the importance of protecting your valuables in vehicles this holiday season.

Police say someone stole two televisions from a parked vehicle Friday while the owners were doing more shopping. They came back to their car to find the back window broken and the TVs gone.

“Thinking along the lines of opportunists that are out there that aren’t against stealing other people’s property. But being able to see that and not being able to hold back the temptation of taking property that belongs to somebody else,” Sgt. Sean Kooistra said.

He says it’s important to keep the items you purchase out of sight by putting gifts and valuables in trunks.