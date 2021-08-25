A timeline of Ravnsborg case ahead of plea

UPDATE 6:30 p.m.: The attorney for Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg reached out to KELOLAND News to confirm that as a part of the plea deal, the careless driving charge was dropped. And because there will no longer be a jury trial, jail time for the AG is now off the table.

The attorney says he will enter Ravnsborg’s plea and accept sentencing on his behalf.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a twist in the case against South Dakota’s Attorney General.

A prosecutor is now saying Jason Ravnsborg will take a plea deal Thursday.

Ravnsborg was driving the car that hit and killed Joe Boever near Highmore on the night of September 12th.

Investigators say Joe Boever was walking on the shoulder of US 14 that night when Ravnsborg’s car hit him.

The attorney general called 911.

Dispatcher: 911. This is Ally. How can I help you?

Caller: Ally. This…well…Ally, I’m the Attorney General. And I am…I don’t know…I hit something.

Dispatcher: You hit something?

In a statement to KELOLAND News Ravnsborg claimed he thought hit a deer.

He discovered Boever’s body when he returned to the crash scene the next morning.

“Why were no alarms sounded off over here when the accident happened. I mean, we have no answers yet. And right now I’m just raw and numb. I just lost the man of my life,” Joe Boever’s wife Jennifer Boever said in September 2020.

Special agents from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation interviewed Ravnsborg, and told him Boever’s glasses were found in the front seat of his car.

“His glasses are right there, Jason. Those are Joe’s,” an agent said in September 2020.

“I did not see the glasses until you showed them to me,” Ravnsborg said in September 2020.

“Soo the only way for them to get there is through the windshield,” an agent said in September 2020.

But Ravnsborg says he didn’t know about the glasses until the agents showed them to him and maintain he didn’t see Boever.

“I did not know it was a man until the next day,” Ravnsborg said in September 2020.

In February, Hyde County’s Deputy State’s Attorney announced Ravnsborg was charged with driving while using a mobile electronic device, improper lane change, and careless driving.

The charges are linked to Ravnsborg’s driving, not Boever’s death.

“All evidence indicates the AG was not on his phone at the time of accident,” Hyde County Deputy State’s Attorney Emily Sovell said in February 2021.

She also says he was not under the influence of alcohol.

In March, Ravnsborg pleaded not guilty to all three misdemeanors.

Throughout the case Ravnsborg has faced calls to resign, including from Governor Kristi Noem, but he has remained in office.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, but Ravnsborg does not have to be there to enter a plea.

The hearing is scheduled for Thursday, but Ravnsborg does not have to be there to enter a plea.