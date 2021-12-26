A timeless gift

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A singer-songwriter who used to live in Sioux Falls just released a new version of a song he wrote years ago.

When Noah Deist and his then girlfriend, Grace, celebrated their two-month anniversary as high schoolers, he gifted her a song.

“We celebrated every month we were dating as a big thing. I thought I was super cool, this young, aspiring artist recording a song,” Singer-songwriter Noah Deist said.

But the special song is the gift that keeps on giving.

In August, Noah revisited the tune called “By Your Side.”

“I wanted to rewrite it a little bit just because I wrote it seven years ago and it was kind of cringy in certain parts and immature,” Deist said.

He secretly recorded it so Grace wouldn’t find out.

In early December he surprised her with the re-worked song, along with video from their September wedding.

Kelli Volk: What was your reaction watching your wife react to this?

Noah Deist: I think you can see it in the video. I just kept glancing over and smiling. Seeing her kind of get emotional and choked up about it, showing that it means something. It kind of shows the power of music, especially over a long period of time, how it can still evoke emotions that we felt when we were 14 or 15.

Noah and Grace, who are both from Sioux Falls, now live in Lincoln, Nebraska.

If you want to hear the song, click here.