SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A number of people opted to start their Thanksgiving with a run for a cause.

Hundreds of people were up with the sun on Thanksgiving for the Fun Run For The Banquet.

“This is our 19th year doing this run. It started out very humbly, but as you can see behind me people are rolling in, ready to start off their holiday with a run,” The Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

The Fun Run For The Banquet also serves as an important fundraiser, with a goal of $50,000 including donations and sponsorships.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year, we look forward to it every year, people have already been donating via Venmo or online, so we’re just excited for today,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Participants run or walk 1-mile, 5K, or 10K for a suggested donation of $20, and don’t always wear standard running attire.

“The intent of this has always been to be a fun run, people come out, there’s no frills, they don’t sign up, they don’t get a T-shirt, they just come and run,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

“Probably run out a quarter-mile and then probably turn around and walk backwards along the path and cheer people on as they go,” Sioux Falls resident Chris McDaniel said.

McDaniel is part of the advisory board for The Banquet. He volunteered to wear a full turkey costume and start the race, and says it’s a great way to kick off the holiday.

“It’s kind of a tradition now for my family and for others that they just come out in the morning, start this off and then either get on the road or get back to cooking for the day, and get with their family,” McDaniel said.

The more the merrier, as The Banquet is now serving nearly 200,000 meals per year.

“We see gratitude every single day, every single meal. People come in knowing that no matter what’s happened in their day good, bad, otherwise, they know when they walk through those Banquet doors, because of support from their community, they know they will be provided with a hot, nutritious meal,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Helping make this Thanksgiving a happy one.

If you would like to donate your time or money to The Banquet, click HERE.