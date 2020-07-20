A teacher’s fight with cancer leads him to say goodbye to the classroom

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Cancer can take away anything and everything. In the case of a Washington High School teacher, it took away a job he loved to do.

In about five and a half weeks, students and staff of Washington High School are set to walk through these doors. However, one teacher will not be returning.

“I thought it would be the best for my family and the best for Washington High because, I think, if cancer does win in the next school year, I’m gonna be out of the classroom a lot,” Washington High School teacher Tim Gjoraas said.

Tim Gjoraas has been a teacher at Washington High School for 22 years, teaching both biology and anatomy.

“I always connected with high school, loved getting to know who they were and watching them grow as they went through the class,” Gjoraas said.

Makayla Muchow and Dillon Woodley are two of his former students.

“You don’t find teachers like this all the time and I really appreciate all he’s done and really how much he puts into our learning for just one anatomy class,” Muchow said.

“I know me and my friends, we all loved Mr. Gjoraas just because of how cool he was with his students and how he interacted and just made everybody feel like it was a comfortable environment and just made everybody happy,” Woodley said.

Though Gjoraas loves his job, he’s made the decision with his family to step away because of his health. Last year, Gjoraas was diagnosed with colon cancer and went through 12 chemotherapy treatments. After about a month and a half of thinking he was cancer free, doctors told him it had spread and no more surgeries could be done.

“At this point I’m just on a very light dose of chemo, hoping to just calm the cancer down and give me quality of life,” Gjoraas said.

Now, he’s been told he will likely lose his battle with cancer in six months to a year. Although he hopes he can still beat the odds, he’s decided to put down the textbook and spend time with his wife and three children while he can.

“I don’t think that would be fair for me to go and teach this year. I want to spend as much time with my family as possible. I want to go on some more trips,” Gjoraas said.

As Gjoraas and his family pack up his classroom, he still has more to teach.

“Don’t waste any time with your loved ones, with your friends and family. Enjoy every moment. This was not in my plans to go out this early, but when I look back at my life I don’t regret anything. It’s been so great. I loved my career. I loved Washington High with all my heart. I loved that place. My colleagues and students have been so amazing. And then my lesson to them, for always, was just, you know, be yourself. Whatever you nerd out on, I always encouraged kids to nerd out and embrace it,” Gjoraas said.

Gjoraas also worked part-time at Monk’s in downtown Sioux Falls, and they will be hosting an event to help him and his family. There is also a Facebook fundraiser set up for the family.