SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Over the years, Severance Brewing has been crafting different kinds of beer. Now, they’re making something that hits a little closer to home.

For Vaney Hariri and Joshua Novak, Flyover Country is much more than just a fashion statement.

“We define Flyover Country as anybody who has that feeling of being overlooked,” Hariri said.

“That could be, you know, in the midwest, regionally, in South Dakota and around us,” Novak said.

They’re always looking for ways to highlight the midwest as a ‘must see’ destination; Their latest attempt involves a partnership with Scott Heckel at Severance Brewing Company to give people a taste of ‘Why I’m Here.’

“It’s an imperial cream ale, and really brings us back to our Midwestern roots: a beer created with ingredients from Flyover Country,” Heckel said.

A taste of the Midwest. Courtesy: Severance Brewing Co.

Heckel says the beer is made up from grain grown locally in Bismarck, North Dakota, and Hops that come from the west-end of Sioux Falls.

“It really kind of lends homage to all the ingredients you can get from the Midwest – flyover country, and is really inspired by community and the tie-in with reminding yourself why you actually live in flyover country,” Heckel said.

“One of the things people tend to circle around is that social aspect and that’s having a good beer, and, for us, our brewery community is one of the prime examples of how the community can work together,” Hariri said.

This Friday, they’re having a launch party for the beer, and hope you’ll come out to meet more of the people in your community.

“We wanted to have a way where people could even engage with the can itself; on the back of it, it has a list of different ways people can engage or give their reason of why they’re here,” Novak said.

And so everyone, by conversation or by drink, can get a taste of flyover country.

“We want people to gather around, come together, and have a beverage but we also want people to know that they can get quality stuff from quality people in their own backyard,” Hariri said.

The release party is Friday night. It starts at 4:30 p.m. and goes until 8 p.m. Then they’ll have the beer regularly on tap.