SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The death of Queen Elizabeth II has radiated throughout the county of Britain and around the world. Here in South Dakota people are remembering the Queen’s historic legacy and honoring her as a figurehead of unity.

The announcement of the Queen’s death rang throughout the United Kingdom and beyond impacting many around the world.

“The atmosphere in England is a bit down… Places are shutting and sporting events this weekend have been canceled but yeah it’s a bit sad,” said Patrick Rainford, exchange student at SDSU.

Patrick Rainford is an exchange student from Manchester. He arrived at SDSU three weeks ago and got the news of the Queen’s passing this afternoon. He says Elizabeth was a Queen of the people.

“I think she was a fantastic figurehead, she brought a lot of tourism and was.. was just a really good figurehead for the country and a symbol of unity,” Rainford said.

“One of the things she contributed to Britain we know today is that sense of stability, just think of the huge enormous social change which occurred from 1950 to the present and the Queen was a stabilizing for through all of it,” said Patrick Hicks, professor of English at Augustana University.

Patrick Hicks is a professor of English at Augustana University. He lived and studied in the United Kingdom where he met his now wife. He calls Britain his home away from home.

“Whenever I visit London, it’s like going home, it really doesn’t feel like a foreign city to me,” Hicks said.

Hicks says the Queen’s passing is a somber moment for him.

“It’s sort of hard to frame this particular moment, she was a really unique historical character. No one has been on the British throne longer than Queen Elizabeth and I don’t see that happening anytime soon,” Hicks said.

Both Hicks and Rainford say they are hopeful for the future and will always remember the Queen for all she did.