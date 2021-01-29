A sweet treat for a sweet cause

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A one-of-a-kind burger is doing something sweet for the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

When you think of what’s on a burger, typically you think of the usual ingredients: bun, cheese, lettuce, and of course, meat. But what about cake? Well, that’s what Intoxibakes is bringing to to the table ‘unofficially’ in this year’s Burger Battle.

Intoxibakes is already well known around Sioux Falls for its unique approach to baked goods.

“A lot of people are coming and eating next door and coming to see us,” Layton said.

But co-owner Josie Layton’s latest creation really takes the cake.

“We made our own ‘Burger Battle’ and it’s a jumbo-sized cupcake, and we do a vanilla buttercream for all the condiments on it and then we also have a brownie for the burger in the middle,” Layton said.

Layton says they offer this up as a nice dessert every year during the annual downtown Burger Battle.

“So, it started with a boozy cupcake last year and that was a hit. This year, we got asked more to do a non-boozy one so that kids can enjoy it as well,” Layton said.

For every burger purchased, a dollar goes toward helping animals like Mazy who live at the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.

“She is a two-year-old Great Pyrenees Shepherd mix, and she’s just a big gentle giant,” Adkins said.

Emily Adkis says it’s a major help when local businesses and the public show them support.

“So we can do things like fix the animals before they go home, get them all their vaccinations, giving them microchips, maybe even getting some special treats for them,” Adkins said.

You also get entered into a raffle win a giant stuffed dog just in time for Valentine’s Day.

“We just through it would be a fun way to help our furry friends and get some money out to the Humane Society,” Layton said.

“We’re just thankful for our community and everything they do for us; We wouldn’t be able to do this without us,” Adkis said.

There’s still time to grab a cupcake burger. The promotion ends on the last day of the month and the winner of the big prize will be announced the day before Valentine’s Day.

Severance Brewing company is hosting a fundraiser this weekend. For each beer they sell, one dollar will do to the Humane Society.