A sweet take on the downtown Burger Battle

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The downtown Burger Battle is well underway in Sioux Falls. While some businesses don’t make burgers, they’re finding their own way to get involved.
Intoxibakes created a cupcake burger brownie made of a cupcake and brownie with frosting condiments. For each one sold, 20% is donated to B-Squad dog rescue.
“We have a lot of people coming from Facebook that are coming and asking about the burger battle cupcake and wanting to try it, we have a lot of returning customers too that are excited to see it back which is cool,” Johnson said.
Prairie Cocoa and Confections has their own “burger and fries” you can try too. It’s a vanilla cupcake with a brownie as the burger. It comes with a side of fries, which are actually sugar cookies.