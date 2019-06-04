A sweet surprise

From trading disputes to poor planting weather, farmers in KELOLAND have plenty to be concerned about right now.

That’s why a group of volunteers set out to surprise them with something special on Tuesday.

The Agri-Business Division of the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce organized a farm tour to deliver gifts, including cookies, and kind words to farmers.

“There couldn’t be a more appropriate time to talk about what all the industry is facing and shining a light on all the struggles, yet all of the determination that our farmers are going through right now,” Holly Rader with the Agri-Business Division said.

Minnehaha County farmer Vince Hanson lives on Angel and Thomas’ route.

“Gifts are appreciated anytime, but after a spring like this it’s nice,” farmer Vince Hanson said.

The tokens of appreciation are small…

“We know as the Agri-Business Division of the Chamber know that words and cookies don’t help this awful situation,” Rader said.

But perhaps it can brighten someone’s day.

“Going out and receiving something out of the blue is something that makes you smile and makes you happy and know that you’re appreciated for what you’re doing,” Volunteer Angel Kasper said.

The volunteers planned to visit at least 60 farms in southeastern KELOLAND.

The latest report from the USDA shows 44 percent of the state’s corn is in and just 14 percent of the soybean crop is in.

Both numbers are well behind last year at this time.