A swap meet with something for everyone who loves racing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As we hit the midway point of January, local drivers, riders and fans are eager to get back to the dirt track.

A shot of winter weather isn’t stopping vendors from setting up shop at the Race & Hi-Performance Swap Meet. The 38th annual event is an opportunity for local racers to buy and sell parts.

“When they switch from one class to another they have the parts laying there so we thought we’d give them a way to get rid of them, make some money,” Swap Meet Promoter Bill Lev said.

With 250 vendors and thousands of people expected to attend, there’s also no shortage of conversation.

“It’s kind of like a family gathering because if you’re into racing you have a regular family and you have your racing family. It’s just good to see some of the guys you don’t get to see other than maybe at the races in the summer,” Lev said.

“There’s a lot of guys that show up that they walk out with nothing in their hands,” Vendor Mike Hinsch said.

Mike Hinsch is part of Punisher Racing and sells oil products. His 10-year-old grandson, Isaiah, didn’t have school today and was able to lend a hand. In true swap meet fashion, Hinsch isn’t just selling oil.

“I’ve got some leftover construction products that I’m going to lean out here in case somebody says ‘oh yeah I could use that,'” Hinsch said.

You’ll also find a vehicle name plate, a hood to a Chevy Camaro and everything in between.

“There will be diecast cars, we have a model car contest that goes on, there will be toy vendors here, just a little bit of everything. Most of the race tracks will be represented within a hundred mile radius of Sioux Falls,” Lev said.

Helping everyone in the racing community beat the winter blues.

The event runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday inside the Expo Building at W.L. Lyon Fairgrounds.