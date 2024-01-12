SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — If you’re in the market for car parts, or you’re simply a fan of racing, there’s a specialty swap meet Saturday at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls.

Snow and sub-zero temperatures did not stop vendors from setting up shop at the 40th annual Race & Hi-Performance Swap Meet.

“All forms of racing, whether it’s drag racing, sprint car, stock car, go-karts,” promoter Bill Lev said.

Bill Lev promotes the event, which got its start at The Coliseum in Sioux Falls, but quickly outgrew the venue and moved to the fairgrounds.

“People will come from a long ways away to see 300 spots, where if you just had 50 or 75 or 100 spots they won’t come as far because there’s not that big a variety. We’re just fortunate enough to have this big a facility,” Lev said.

This year’s swap meet will feature more than 350 booths, with items ranging from toys to car parts.

“Buy and sell a lot of street rod parts, anything from steering columns to front axles to whatever, we also handle race car parts,” vendor Ron Sardeson said.

Sardeson is a vendor from Lincoln, Nebraska. He used to build race cars and sell parts; he has been coming to Sioux Falls for this event for decades.

“We retired a few years ago and we loved the swap meet part of it so much me and my wife just kept it up and we do about ten shows a year, and it’s just a fun thing to do,” Sardeson said.

Most importantly, the swap meet is an opportunity to talk racing while snow covers the tracks.

“A lot of these guys don’t see each other since racing season been over, since last September, so this is their chance to get together and find out what they’ve been doing,” Lev said.

Lev says they’ve had a few vendors cancel, but won’t let the weather put the brakes on the event.

“We’re still going to go with it. We had a lot of people commit and they came in last night, so we’ll just take what we get and go from there,” Lev said.

The Race & Hi-Performance Swap Meet runs from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Saturday inside the Expo Building at W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds. Admission is $8.