A “super” collection of football helmets

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Super Bowl is a chance for a quarterback to etch his name in history. It’s also an opportunity for one local man to add to his impressive collection of memorabilia.

Terry Craft owns 33 authentic football helmets. Each is autographed by a Super Bowl winning quarterback.

“Most of the helmets are pretty easy to get you can find them on Ebay or you can find them on Steiner,” helmet collector Terry Craft said.

A few have required legwork. When KELOLAND News interviewed Craft in 2011, he was missing Giants’ quarterback, and Super Bowl 25 champion, Jeff Hostetler.

“Somebody in Wisconsin saw the story, forwarded it off to Hostetler’s family, they called and said they would be happy to sign it and be a part of the collection, which they did,” Craft said.

A new collector would have a tough time duplicating what Craft has accomplished over the past 20 years.

“Johnny Unitas has died, Bart Starr has died, Kenny Stabler has died, so those helmets are very difficult to find or they’re very expensive to get,” Craft said.

The only QB currently missing from the collection is Patrick Mahomes. Craft has one Tom Brady helmet, but may have to add a second to the collection.

“Peyton Manning has won with both the Colts and the Broncos. If Brady does win this Super Bowl he will be the second quarterback ever to win a Super Bowl with two different teams,” Craft said.

Nick Foles and the Philadelphia Eagles won Super Bowl 52, beating Minnesota in the NFC Championship game. The Vikings… one of the helmets still missing from this collection.

“Desperately need a Vikings helmet and I’ll take any Vikings quarterback to win a Super Bowl to have their helmet,” Craft said.

One of the reasons this Vikings’ season ticket holder continues to collect.

“I thought about quitting at 50, but I’m at 53 now. They get harder and harder to find places to store, so maybe I’ll go to 60 and quit,” Craft said.

Giving the Vikings a five-year window to win a Super Bowl.

Craft says Denver’s John Elway was his first helmet, but Green Bay’s Brett Favre and the Manning brothers are his favorites.