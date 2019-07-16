A street in pieces

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) – If you travel on the east side of Yankton, you’ll notice that one of the main intersections is in pieces.

This is what you’ll see at the intersection of 19th and Peninah.

“This is the worst buckle we’ve had like this. Some of the concrete’s moving and cracking and falling apart just typically what happens. A buckle like this doesn’t happen very often,” City of Yankton Public Works, Corey Potts, said.

The intersection is blocked off because of the buckle that’s over 2 feet high. And drivers are shocked.

“That is amazing that it buckled like that from the heat,” a driver said.

They’re also concerned about the people who live in the area.

“I think it could be potentially for commuters in the morning if they’re living around here and need to go the main road to work,” driver, Jody Rezac, said.

The process to fix the buckle has already begun.

“We removed the easy stuff to take out then we’ll saw cut the edges to get the edges clean. Then we’ll take out the rest of the concrete, then well prep it to have paved back,” Corey Potts said.

Officials say they hope to have the road back open and ready to use by the end of this week.