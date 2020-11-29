A soft opening for a small-town shop on Small Business Saturday

COLTON, S.D. (KELO) – Small Business Saturday promotes local shopping every year across the country, and today on a main street corner in small-town South Dakota, a new store opened up adding another shopping experience to the area.

In the past this building was known in town as a gas station and mechanic shop.

After a fire damaged the inside, one family again made it beautiful and turned it into a place where old furniture and decorations could have new life. That family has a history with the building– from 1950 to 2010, Howie’s Service was owned by Brenda Amundson’s mother and father. Then it was sold out of the family, but after the fire burned through it, Amundson’s son bought it back and fixed it up. What once was Howie’s Service is now Dust to Dawn.

“10 days ago we decided, oh, maybe we should do it, Saturday after Thanksgiving, it’s small business Saturday, so that’s appropriate. And you know, with the whole, pandemic thing, Black Friday is kind of like, online, we want to support the small businesses and hopefully they’ll support us,” owner Brenda Amundson said.

Saturday was Dust to Dawn’s soft opening.