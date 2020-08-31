A soccer game about more than just goals and corner kicks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend a team of law enforcement officers and firefighters laced up some cleats for a game of soccer against a team from the Dakota Alliance Soccer Club mostly made up of Somalian immigrants.

The Sioux Falls Police Department believes their job is more than just enforcing laws.

“We’re always looking for ways to get involved in the community outside of the normal realm of policing,” Sergeant Andrew Siebenborn with the Sioux Falls Police Department said.

That’s why the police department, the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and Sioux falls Fire Rescue have come together to play a game of soccer against a local Dakota Alliance team.

“It’s a big thing. I mean, as of for the community and whatever is going on in the world right now. This will show an example, you know, of police playing with the community and how we get along and how we get together,” Shukri Hussein, captain of the Dakota Alliance team, said.

So how do officers get ready for a soccer match?

“The training consisted of responding to an email and about two practices about 40 minutes apiece. So, we haven’t put in a lot of training. I know the team we’re playing, they’ve played together for a while so I think they’ve had significantly more training than us. It’s certainly going to be interesting to see how we fare out there,” Siebenborn said.

The other team had a strategy of their own.

“To win. I mean, to have fun, but to win though,” Hussein said.

And they did just that; the final score was 8 to 2.

“We’re just out here to have fun, you know, at the end of the day,” Hussein said.

“We all know what’s going on in the world today and the Sioux Falls Police Department historically has done a great job of reaching out to people in our community even before all this stuff was happening. So, it’s just important that we continue that outreach and really be intentional about it going forward. We’re all out there trying to make Sioux Falls, specifically Sioux Falls, a better place and this is just one of the many ways we can do that as a united front,” Siebenborn said.