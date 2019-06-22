A sneak peek at the new downtown Sioux Falls lofts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Attractions like the Levitt at the Falls could be making the heart of the city a popular place for people to live. And, one new downtown living option is almost ready to open its doors.

Cascade at Falls Park had their loft tours on Saturday. People filled the buildings of one of the newest additions to the Uptown neighborhood.

Participants could check out several lofts and amenities in the loft community.

Drew O’Brien is the regional manager for Cascade at the Falls. He says he’s seen a lot of people interested in living downtown.

“I think downtown living has really exploded over the last couple of years. Not only the perception of it, but just the availability of lofts and homes down here,” O’Brien said.

O’Brien says people can start moving into the lofts July 1st.

Coming up tonight at 10… we talk with visitors about why they’re interested in living downtown.

