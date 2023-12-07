SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Washington Pavilion is celebrating 25 years of performances, and now its biggest show to date.

Mary W. Sommervold Hall at Washington Pavilion currently sits empty, but was recently home to one of the hottest tickets in town.

“Just had our number one all-time best-selling show in the nearly 25-year history of our organization in this wonderful facility, so just an incredibly successful week with Disney’s Aladdin,” Washington Pavilion President & CEO Darrin Smith said.

The eight performances saw 85% of available seats sold and generated more than $1 million dollars in revenue, making it the venue’s highest grossing event to date. Smith says the show was first class.

“Disney was just at a different level. The Disney folks, the production, the cast, the whole thing, just a different level,” Smith said.

“To see this Broadway performance and just the caliber of the staging and the lighting and the performers themselves, it was absolutely phenomenal,” Micki Lundin said.

Lundin is part of the Pavilion’s Programming Advisory Board. She also attended Aladdin and shares what these shows mean to Sioux Falls.

“Clearly, we’re all going to live without performances like this, but quality of life,” Lundin said. “We don’t have to travel to Minneapolis or Omaha or wherever. We get to stay here. We get to do it in our own home community and it was an absolute joy to be at that performance,” Lundin added.

Now, the question is what will the Washington Pavilion do for an encore?

“This season was, in my opinion, the best lineup we’ve ever had, it’s going to be really hard to match or exceed… next season’s lineup is looking pretty darn good,” Smith said.

“There’s an appetite for it here and we’re all looking for fun things to do. This is good, clean, quality entertainment. Why not? Let’s just keep doing it,” Lundin said.

The Pavilion’s 25th Broadway Series continues January 12th through the 14th with To Kill A Mockingbird.

Top 5 performing shows at Washington Pavilion: