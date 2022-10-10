SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – President Joe Biden has declared Monday as both Indigenous Peoples’ Day and Columbus Day. But in South Dakota, it’s only Native Americans’ Day. It was back in 1989 when Gov. George S. Mickelson proposed that the state designate the holiday as Native Americans’ Day; a year later the legislature made it law.

“Native history is very much American history and how the role that, whether people are aware of it or not, the role that Native people have played, not only in the history of this state, but certainly in the history of this county,” said Louis Whitehead, who serves as chair of the board for South Dakota Urban Indian Health.

A proclamation from Mickelson 32 years ago declared that 1990 was a “Year of Reconciliation.” That year was the 100th anniversary of the Wounded Knee massacre.

“Native people are still very much around and are still very much present,” Whitehead said. “It’s not just in the movies, in the history books and such like that, it’s Native people are still very much alive and vibrant today, and I think that’s probably the most important thing.”

“Governor Mickelson started that work of reconciliation,” said Karla Abbott, who serves with Whitehead on South Dakota Urban Indian Health’s board. “It was a tough road … there were challenges along the way, there were even challenges after the law was passed in 1990 for acceptance. People were still noticing that their children were coming home with Columbus Day homework and things like that in South Dakota.”

KELOLAND News caught up with Abbott and Whitehead along the route of Monday’s parade for the holiday in Sioux Falls.

“I think now there’s a big trend, and everybody is sort of getting more aware,” Abbott said. “Sioux Falls itself is becoming more diverse, and so Indigenous Peoples’ Day is just going to get better and better.”