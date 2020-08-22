A shopping spree wish come true

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Despite all the uncertainty the world is offering us these days, the Make-A-Wish Foundation still wants to bring a slice of hope and joy to children living with serious illnesses.

Saturday one 14-year-old got to experience something many girls dream about: a shopping spree in a mall open just for her.

Keisha Merrill and her family pulled up to the Empire Mall in a pink limousine Saturday morning for a day of shopping. The mall opened a few stores early so her wish of going on a shopping spree could come true. Build a Bear Workshop and Zumiez were two of the stores she visited.

“I did a shopping spree, and we got picked up in a pink limo, it was fun. I think we’re going to ride in it all day and we’re going to be here for most of the day,” Wish kid, Keisha Merrill said.

Merrill says her wish had originally been to go to Hawaii, but because of COVID-19, she changed her wish to something that could be done a little more locally.