A sheet of green over Lake Poinsett

LAKE POINSETT, S.D. (KELO) — Viewers have sent us several pictures of the water turning green at Lake Poinsett. People who’ve spent many years at the lake say they’ve never seen it like this before.

You can find kids enjoying the water in Lake Poinsett today, but yesterday was a different story.

“We came and looked and I took a picture of it. It looked like green paint like flowing in. All the waves came in were completely solid green. It looked like army green colored paint. It was crazy looking,” Jeb Downard, Visiting Lake Poinsett, said.

This algae was covering the south end of the lake. Game Fish and Parks says there could be various reasons why the water looked the way it did.

“So I don’t know the science behind it. Sometimes it’s just it could be the high water caused by the flooding, right now, that could be affecting the algae blooms. It could be that this warm weather it just affected it that way. The winds do kind of push it around the lake here and there,” Lake Poinsett Park Manager, Patty Heermann, said.

The GFP tries to make sure the public beach is safe for swimmers, even if it does look a bit green.

Courtesy of Lisa Cruz

“We test the swim beach area weekly for ecoli and that gets sent in to the state lab. They send us results back but it is only for ecoli. It does not test what kind of algae is in the water and if it’s producing any kind of toxins or anything that would be harmful to people or critters,”

With some visibility today, kids are happy to be back splashing around.

“Very nice, besides the green, it’s really nice,” Cheyanne Odell, swimmer, said.

But some people are still a little skeptical.

“It’s crazy. I’ve never seen anything like it before,” Jeb Downard said.

For a list of symptoms if you consumed toxic levels of algae, click here.