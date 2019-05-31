A second sinkhole appears in Pennington County

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) -- Another sinkhole has been reported in the Creighton area in Pennington County on Friday.

According to the Pennington County Highway Department Facebook page, the sinkhole is located on Wilsey Road near the Cheyenne River.