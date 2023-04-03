BRANDON, S.D. (KELO) — An hour-long school assembly aims to make a lifetime of difference for local teenagers.

Steered Straight is a nonprofit organization working with schools across the country in the fight against addiction.

“Pandora’s Box is open with marijuana and nicotine among children, and these vaping devices they are devastating this generation,” Steered Straight CEO Michael DeLeon said.

Michael DeLeon is the founder and CEO of Steered Straight, and a former addict.

“Getting the kids to understand the reality and the long-term consequences of using these devices, it’s estimated that 70% of vaping devices are used by middle school and high school students,” DeLeon said.

DeLeon started with cigarettes, which led to meth and heroin and a life of crime, and ultimately his incarceration. 22 cells in six prisons over 12 years.

“Kids don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care, so when you qualify yourself and you tell this horrendous story they identify and they engage and they understand because many of them are going through the same thing,” DeLeon said.

“Powerful and impactful would be the two words I would use,” Brandon Valley Principal Mark Schlekeway said.

Mark Schlekeway is the Brandon Valley High School Principal.

“Anytime you can bring someone in that has lived the world and can share their experience for the better good of others, that’s always going to be powerful and impactful,” Schlekeway said.

“At first I was like I don’t really know how it’s going to go but when he started telling his story and the story of the other students, the stats, it really opened your eyes,” Brandon Valley sophomore Emma Schneekloth said.

“I think it’s just easy for people to do and then people get hooked. I mean they can literally just go up and ask people to buy it for them,” Brandon Valley sophomore Carter Labrie said.

And that’s why Schlekeway hopes the assembly has a domino effect in the community.

“We hope to educate our students, staff, and then in turn hopefully educate our parents and guardians which will hopefully lead to conversations at home around the table,” Schlekeway said.