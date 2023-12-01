SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Fans of Canadian rock band Rush got a treat Thursday night.

A Rush tribute band played to a sold out crowd in Sioux Falls.

Guitarist Geoff Gunderson is one of the five local musicians who banded together for the Reliving Rush tribute show.

“It’s been really a labor of love. It’s been a lot of work and hours that have gone into this, but I’ve loved every minute of it,” Gunderson said.

The venue was South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance, a non-profit providing resources and support to veterans and active service members.

In fact the money raised from the Reliving Rush concert will help our country’s heroes.

“We worked out a deal with them where half of the money, half of the ticket sales, is going back out to the veterans through the Alliance,” Alliance executive Director Brian Phelps said.

The Alliance partners with several organizations to help them succeed.

“For example, the American Legion, the VFW that used to have their own buildings, have sold those. Well now they do their pancake feeds here, they do all their ceremonial activities at the Alliance. They don’t have to worry about a building, running a bar, running a restaurant,” Phelps said.

Events like the Reliving Rush concert help drum up support for the non-profit’s mission.

“My brothers were all military guys, and we come here quite a bit and use the gun range and have lunch and it’s just an awesome venue and I can’t imagine what a blessing it is for veterans to have a place like this,” Gunderson said.

If you’d like to help the Alliance, click here.