A ‘road map’ for Sioux Falls parks

It’s hard to separate Sioux Falls from the city’s park system. Not only is the city’s namesake located in a well-known and often-visited park, but a number of other green spaces across the city play big roles in the community. Tonight, KELOLAND News looks ahead to an upcoming parks and rec road map.

At Tuesday afternoon’s Sioux Fall City Council informational meeting, recommendations will be made on a master plan for Sioux Falls Parks & Recreation. Tory Miedema, a park development specialist with the City of Sioux Falls, explains that Tuesday is about the future.

“This piece is kind of the big recommendations that our consultants have come up with to move our plan forward,” Miedema said.

A consultant is going to make the preliminary recommendations.

“So basically what you get is what a snapshot of where we’re at right now, and then yeah, what’s our road map look like for the next five years, what is our, what does the future parks system look like?” Miedema said.

After all, the city is not what it was 10 years ago- or even six months ago.

“The city’s growing like crazy, so we’ve got to keep up with that growth, too,” Miedema said. “We already see it on the outlying parts of Sioux Falls, so yeah we’re looking into those neighborhoods, and trying to bring our services out there, get the community what they want.”

Tuesday at Carnegie Town Hall you’ll have a chance to hear about the recommendations. But it won’t be your only chance.

“Kind of the way they do the process, is they come forth with their recommendations, they like to hear back from the city council, from the citizens,” Miedema said. “We’ll be going to a public input meeting Wednesday at 5:30.”

That meeting will be at the public library in downtown Sioux Falls; Tuesday afternoon’s city council informational meeting begins at 4:00. We’re planning to be at the latter, so you can look forward to coverage Tuesday night on KELOLAND News.