‘A rewarding job’: SD DOT looking for more snow plow drivers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The official first day of winter is approaching, but the snow, as we’ve all seen this weekend, is here. With the snow that we’ve received recently and receive every year, clearing off the roads is a big deal that affects everyone in KELOLAND. The South Dakota Department of Transportation could use your help to continue keeping the state roads safe.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation is looking for seasonal plow drivers in the Sioux Falls area.

“With having 28 people that need to show up to work everyday and get out there and plow the roads, you’re going to run across situations where people have planned leave or somebody is sick. You really need to be able to fall back on those seasonal drivers,” Travis Dressen, Sioux Falls area engineer for the South Dakota Department of Transportation said.

The department has 41 trucks, so they are looking to hire three to four drivers in the Sioux Falls area and one in the Madison and Fladreau area.

“A guy needs to have a good amount of snow drivers just because without them the trucks sit. We can’t provide the level of service that we normally provide and the trucks are sitting in the shop,” Curt Theisen, lead highway maintenance worker, said.

And that service which plow drivers provide is what Theisen says is the most rewarding part of the job.

“You help people. People are getting from point A to point B safer because we’re out there. If we weren’t out there they wouldn’t be able to move, there’d be more accidents, so it’s rewarding in that way. Knowing that you’re making it safe for the traveling public,” Theisen said.

Of course, Theisen says it’s nice to get paid to drive around as well.

“It’s a good job. You get paid to drive around and plowing snow is actually pretty fun. It’s fun to do, you’re providing a public service, you feel good about doing it,” Theisen said.

If you’re interested in being a seasonal plow driver, Dressen says they prefer people with a Class A CDL license, but a Class B CDL license also works for the seasonal drivers. Plus, Theisen says the training is easy.

“Training is not hard whatsoever. We’ll drive and ride with the new hire until they are comfortable with themselves behind the wheel of the truck. We won’t turn them lose until they’re completely comfortable,” Theisen said.

You can call 605-367-5680 for more information.