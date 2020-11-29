A repurposed family business opens its door for Small Business Saturday

COLTON, S.D. (KELO) – Small Business Saturday promotes local shopping every year, and this year a new store has popped up giving people in the Colton, South Dakota area another shopping option.

Dust to Dawn on the corner of 4th and Main in Colton, South Dakota, may be a new business for the town, but this building has a history the owners will always remember.

“My dad took over the business in 1950 and ran it for 60 years until, right up until the day he died, pretty much, and mom worked by his side,” owner Brenda Amundson said.

Howie’s Service was auctioned off and sold out of the family in 2010. After a fire left its mark on the building’s history a few years after that, Amundson’s son bought it and fixed it up. Now it’s once again a family business, only this time instead of auto services and gasoline, customers can buy repurposed furniture and decorations.

“We find stuff that can turn into really cool things, and it’s something that we enjoy. Kind of during this time of year, it’s something fun to do, especially during a pandemic,” owner Amber McMillen said.

“It’s stuff that people have put aside and shoved in the back corner somewhere. Just giving it a new life, a new beginning, and that’s kind of the dust to dawn. My mom’s name was Dawn, and it was, you know, my mom and dad ran the business for like 60 years. So it’s kind of an homage to her, because she’s a beautiful person and we just want to make everything beautiful again,” Amundson said.

Amundson and McMillen, a business-owning mother/daughter duo, hope to bring another local shopping experience to Colton and the surrounding communities.

“Especially, this, you know, year, it’s been hard for like the small businesses to survive, and I think people have come to realize that. You know, it’s like, let’s put our money back into the community, because that’s who supports everything,” Amundson said.

“Colton is a great town, but also, a lot of the small, surrounding towns, everybody is just a really, I feel, like a really big community. So it’s like all the small towns come together and I just think with all the family, friends, we just have a really big support team here, McMillen said.

Saturday was just the store’s soft opening; Amundson and McMillen are still determining the shop’s future hours.

To learn more, visit Dust to Dawn’s Facebook page.