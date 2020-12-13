A record number of female legislators going to Pierre in 2021

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In one month South Dakota legislators will head to Pierre for the 2021 session. Among those lawmakers are a record number of women elected to office.

A record of 30 women will be taking their spots in Pierre next month.

Related Content S.D. Legislature to have more female lawmakers

The last record was hit in the early 1990’s with 26 women. Of the 30, nine of them will be serving their first term. The Senate will have nine women out of 35 members while the House will have 21 women out of 70 members. Senator Jean Hunhoff of Yankton is the longest-serving female legislator in the state’s history.

“You know, I have to go back in history and I remember when I was in the Senate the first go around, I was the only woman in the Republican Caucus. So seeing the increase in the numbers certainly is positive and I think women bring a great viewpoint and debate in Pierre and I’m excited to see the numbers grow,” Sen. Jean Hunhoff, (R) Yankton, said.

This will be Hunhoff’s 21st year as a lawmaker.