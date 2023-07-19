VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — People in KELOLAND have a rare opportunity to see a world-class art exhibit. On top of that, the groundbreaking artist being featured is from South Dakota. Oscar Howe grew up in South Dakota and later taught art at USD and designed the murals for the Corn Palace.

Organized by the Smithsonian’s National Museum of the American Indian and the Portland Art Museum, people should hurry to see Dakota Modern, The Art of Oscar Howe on the SDSU Campus. This collection has already been on display in New York and Portland and will finish in Brookings. Drawing from several collections, this show displays Oscar Howe’s work from a teenager to his peak as an artist. Howe is known as a trailblazer who changed the way the art world looks at Native American art.

“That was part of the challenge that he had to overcome that was the barrier that he had to break down and by him breaking that barrier, he opened the door for everyone coming after him,” said J.R. LaPlante, Associate V.P. of SDSU’s Wokini Initiative.

From traditional flat, two-dimensional objects on a plain background to Howe’s more abstract and personal style, his work continues to influence artists all over the world.

“Life is about movement, constant movement. if you look at any of his pieces, you can kind of sense that movement, even in his depiction of Christ crucified, we see what would normally be kind of a morbid painting, but there is life there,” said LaPlante

You might call this exhibit a once-in-a-generation opportunity. Like many artists of the time, Howe used protein-based paint that we now know is sensitive to light. While on display these paintings are actually fading.

“So usually when a museum or collector reveals a work of art, or displays a work of art by Oscar Howe it will be for a very limited time, like maybe three or four months and then it goes back into dark storage for a period of time. But since these pieces have traveled to three museums and will have been on display for about 18 months they will need to be in dark storage for around a decade,” said Museum Director Donna Merkt.

So this is a rare chance, to see rare works of art, from a rare talent. About 60 of Howe’s paintings are on display at the South Dakota Art Museum until September 17th

Admission is free and groups of ten or more can ask for a free guided tour with prior notice.

Continuum: Honoring Oscar Howe’s Legacy is also displaying artwork by Howe’s students and their selected protégés

https://www.sdstate.edu/south-dakota-art-museum