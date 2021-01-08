A quiet has fallen on Washington, D.C. after the Capitol Hill mobs

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s now been two days since a rally of supporters for President Donald Trump in Washington, D.C. turned into riots and people breaking into the Capitol building.

Following the Capitol Hill mobs on Wednesday, Josh Sorbe, a South Dakotan now living in Washington, D.C., says the city now has a quietness to it that feels confusing.

“Like, the night of there were a ton of police sirens and helicopter noises and then we woke up on Thursday to like an almost normal day,” Sorbe said. “It’s almost as if the, like the gravity of what happened hasn’t settled in yet.”

He says it’s left some citizens wondering where the repercussions are for those involved with the rioting.

“It’s treated as if it’s not this momentous occasion the next day where as, when a Target was looted and other businesses during the summer, D.C. shutdown for a whole week,” Sorbe said. “Like, it just shows that there’s two criminal justice systems in the U.S. with like a probable cause for arrest for white Americans and then like a probable cause for arrest for everyone else and it’s really frustrating.”

With just a little under two weeks before the presidential inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden, Sorbe says there are some nerves in Washington, D.C.

“I think the next 12-13 days are going to be very telling as to what the safety of America is going to look like for the year to come. I think there’s a lot of angst around, especially with people traveling in for the inauguration too, whether it’s virtual or in person or what the actual programming looks like. I think the next two weeks are going to be pretty intense,” Sorbe said.

Like many, Sorbe is hoping the inauguration goes smoothly, and the city he now calls home stays safe.