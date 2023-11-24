SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A day after giving thanks, a local organization spent Black Friday giving back. It’s a project that brought people of all ages to the Minnehaha County Cemetery in Sioux Falls.

The Minnehaha County Cemetery is starting to look like a place of remembrance.

“There were many individuals that were buried at county expense that never got a permanent marker on their grave site,” Independent Order of Odd Fellows member Carol Woltjer said.

Carol Woltjer is a member of the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, an organization that raises money to purchase and place headstones in the cemetery.

“We believe so strongly that every life matters, everybody deserves the dignity of a lasting marker,” Woltjer said.

Members of the Odd Fellows were joined by 20 kids, including students from Sioux Falls Jefferson and Lincoln.

“We want them to catch the passion and the significance of this project so those of us, we’re not immortal, so those of us who are not here to see it through the finish, hopefully it one day will get finished or at least it will carry on,” Woltjer said.

“For them, I think most of the time they’re coming out to get their volunteer hours in but while they’re here I think they learn the importance of it,” 20-year-old Morgan Whiting said.

20-year-old Morgan Whiting is a Jefferson graduate. She’s also been a member of the Odd Fellows since she was 16, and says the project sends a good message.

“We’ve got all these people in this cemetery here and they weren’t fortunate enough to get a headstone when it was their time and I think it’s really important to be recognized after your death,” Whiting said.

The organization sets stones once a year, and with today’s additions has now placed 120 stones since 2019.

“We’re coming back and making sure they have that dignity that they should have after they have passed,” Whiting said.

The goal is to place a headstone on every unmarked grave, helping remember all who have passed.

“The stories that arise from this project are just heartwarming,” Woltjer said.

If you’d like to help the Odd Fellows complete the project, you can send donation to the address below.

IOOF Lodge #9

Box 97

Sioux Falls, SD 57101