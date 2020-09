SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a perfect fall day for some pups out at the Paws Pet Resort in Sioux Falls on Saturday.

The third annual Paws and Pumpkins Fall Festival allowed dogs to get their photos taken and even create some paw paintings. Kids could also get in on the fun by painting pumpkins and jumping in a bouncy house.

Free-will donations were set up to raise money for Mission-Haiti and the Sioux Falls Area Humane Society.