RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A house fire in western KELOLAND could have had a much different outcome, if it hadn’t been for the quick actions of a deputy who was in the right place at the right time.

Deputy Thomas Mossman started his shift at 9 p.m. He was covering the Rapid Valley area when he saw an orange glow.

“From my experience, I recognized that as a possible fire. So as I drove up Pennington Street, I was able to see an attached garage to a house was fully engulfed in flames,” Mossman said.

When he saw several children and a man run out of the house, Mossman called the fire in and jumped into action.

“I ran into the house to see if there was any other occupants inside. I got an adult male out of the house who was just waking up. And I made sure no one else was in the house quickly,” Mossman said.

That’s when the man yelled that there was a baby still inside.

“So I turned around, ran back inside and found a two-and-a-half-year-old in a crib. I grabbed him, brought him back outside and got him with his family,” Mossman said.

While the house is a total loss, the Rapid Valley Fire Department and its fire partners did everything they could to help the family.

“We were able to save a number of valuables that belong to the family as well as getting clothes and such to be able to use over the next couple days to get things situated and get back on their feet,” Chief Joe Tjaden, Rapid Valley VFD, said.

“I wasn’t really thinking of what I was doing, that was just impulse,” Mossman said.

By acting fast together, these first responders were able to put the fire out and save lives.

The Rapid Valley Fire Department says there were no injuries and the people who lived in the house are staying with family.

The Department also stresses the importance of smoke detectors in homes, as well as calling in a fire in right away if you see one.