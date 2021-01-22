‘A Pause for Applause’ in Madison for health care workers, first responders

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — First responders and health care workers have long been essential workers well before a pandemic, and COVID-19 has once again highlighted how indispensable they are. On Friday night the Madison community set out to recognize them.

“At 7:45 we want our community in Madison to come out on their front porches, on their driveways, on their back decks, just outside their front door and give a five-minute applause tribute to area health care workers, first responders and the champions of health care, the foundation’s award that we’re awarding tonight,” said Beth Knuths, executive director of the Madison Regional Health Foundation.

The event was called “A Pause for Applause,” and it was organized by the Madison Regional Health Foundation. Christine Sahr is a physical therapist for Madison Regional Health, and her husband Bob took part in the recognition.

“I just don’t think we can do enough of thanks to the health care workers for the great job that they’ve done during the pandemic,” Bob Sahr said.

His wife points out that care takes the whole village.

“It takes everyone in the health care system to make it run, and so it’s everyone from administration to dietary to the housekeepers,” Christine Sahr said.

“I’m just so proud of her and her coworkers because when things got going tough, they just kept going,” Bob Sahr said.

“I love the idea of holding our people up,” Knuths said. “I have such admiration for how Madison Regional Health System has cared for our community consistently through COVID.”