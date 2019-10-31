A ‘Not-So-Spooky’ and not-so-chilly Halloween for Rapid City kids

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Thursday night, kids across KELOLAND are dressing up and then bundling up to go trick or treating. No child wants to cover up their costume with a coat. Fortunately, there are some indoor options.

“Happy Halloween from the Rapid City Public Library!” Where kids and some parents are celebrating the holiday by reading some not too spooky stories.

It’s the perfect opportunity for kids to put away their warm coats and show off their cool costumes.

“It’s been cold the last couple of days so we wanted to have some fun-guaranteed, warm Halloween activities for today,” parent Ashley Bruno said.

You could find everything from unicorns… and video game characters… to superheroes exploring the library in search of sweets.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for preschool kids to celebrate Halloween, get some literacy activities in and then explore the library and get some candy,” Public Relations Coordinator at Rapid City Public Library Laurinda Tapper said.

Kids aren’t the only ones who got dressed up for the occasion.

Parents, Kori and Clayton Brooks, along with their daughter Forest decided to be the Flintstones today.

“It’s important to us to have traditions for her for Halloween and being inside where it’s nice and warm where she can see all the other kids dressed up as well,” parent Kori Brooks said.

The Rapid City Public Library has story time every Tuesday morning, staring at 9:30, most weeks costumes are optional.