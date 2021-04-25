A night to remember: Sioux Falls’ prom night returns

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Prom night returned this year for the Sioux Falls School District, and seniors got to dance the night away with their friends and classmates.

“Finally seeing it and walking through those doors and seeing like my friends being happy is actually really rewarding,” LHS senior Eli Olson said.

Seniors had a night to remember Saturday night after a year of uncertainties.

“These kids didn’t think that they would ever get a prom and they now get one,” LHS senior parent Heather Taylor said.

When the school district announced the high schools could host grand marches but no dances, senior parents came together to host their own. Lincoln High School’s senior parents put together an “Underground Prom.”

“We did work with the School District, we’re not doing anything to be, you know, rebels without a cause,” Taylor said. “In fact, the Underground Prom is actually an homage to the band’s freshman year, that was the name of their performance piece for all their halftime and for their marching band stuff.”

These parents weren’t alone in planning their event, though. A group of 10 seniors helped them out.

“Earlier this year we were kind of worried about it and as the year kind of went on, kind of just got a group together and our parents,” Olson said.

“Especially after having a year of nothing, we had to remain very optimistic,” LHS senior Anika Nelson said.

A night of being free on the dance floor and spending time with friends to help close out their senior year.

“We’re kind of coming to the end of a long, long painful road and our kids deserve to have things that signify that they’re turning into an adult,” Taylor said. “You know, they’re leaving high school and they’re graduating and they’re going on to new adventures and this is one of those milestones that everyone ought to have.”

Roosevelt and Washington High School’s senior parents also planned to host off-site events for prom after their grand marches last night.