A night of love and cars to remember friends gone too soon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Remembering loved ones gone too soon; that’s what people came together to do at Spencer Park in Sioux Falls tonight. 22-year-old Sean Morck, 18-year-old Breeanne Gaffin and 16-year-old Kali Johnson passed away last week in a car crash on Interstate 229.

Caring, kind and loving: three adjectives used to describe Sean Morck, Breeanne Gaffin and Kali Johnson.

“Sean, he always helped everybody. Doesn’t matter if he knew you or not. If you were struggling he was always there,” Carollena Klutman-Fuller, Sean’s cousin and friend to Breeanne and Kali, said.

“And Bree for goodness sakes, I had just met her a little while back and the first time I met her, I lost my phone, someone stole it, actually,” Vinessa Sowell, a friend of all three said. “She spent over two hours, not knowing who I was, and went out of her way, her own personal kindness, to help someone she didn’t even know. That’s what makes her important to me, even though I didn’t know her.”

“Bree and Kali, always smiling, laughing, dancing. They were really sweet girls. And all three of them will be missed dearly,” Jade Gore, friend of all three said.

The three also had loves for cars and car meets in common.

“They were out almost every night with everyone just hanging out, talking about their car or Kali liked trucks so always talked about that,” Gore said.

So it was only fitting that a memorial for them was set to include a drive through Sioux Falls and past the site of the car crash.

“The car community, we cruise all the time. So just doing that for them, having everybody there, it’s everything,” Klutman-Fuller said.

A night of remembering who they were and the legacy they leave behind.

“To not remember how they left, but what they left for us,” Sowell said. “I don’t want to remember the tragedy of how they left. I want to remember the smiles that they gave me, the kindness that they gave every last one of us. It was more than them just being nice people. They were being friendly to their family. The car community is our family and they were a part of that.”

Morck, Gaffin and Johnson died in a one-vehicle crash. Officials say their car left the road, hit a tree and caught on fire.