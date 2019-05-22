A newcomer joins the Sioux Falls school board

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Voters in Sioux Falls have voted on two seats for the school board.

One has been filled by a returning board member, Carly Reiter and the other one is new. We sat down with Nan Baker who will be a new face on the school board. She has some ideas in mind.

"I really want to see and to help with the recommendations from the $190 million bond referendum, so I think we've got a big task ahead with that with building three new schools," Baker said.

Baker also wants to focus on continuing to increase graduation rates as well as attracting and retaining current staff and teachers.