SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The City of Sioux Falls will soon have a new type of park, but instead of slides and swing sets, it’ll have kettle bars and exercise bikes.

A new fitness court is coming to Rotary Park along the Big Sioux River, just off of East 26th Street.

Right now Rotary Park has your standard playground, green space and bike trail. But soon it’ll also have a fitness park — one of the first of its kind for the region.

“I love the idea of it and this location is perfect for this. The eastside of Sioux Falls is growing so much and, you know, we actually could use something like that,” Connie of Sioux Falls said.

The new court will be here, next to the playground. The city says it’ll have 28 different fitness stations including pull up bars, kettle bars, exercise bikes and box jumps.

An open-air, free gym for everyone.

“I think it’ll be utilized a lot,” Connie said.

This will be the first fitness court for Sioux Falls, so while your kids are swinging and sliding, you can get a workout in,”

“And being outdoors, I mean, who doesn’t want to get outdoors now, you know, after the long, long winter? And to get your kids out and active and moving and set an example for the kids by joining something like that and working out. It’s great,” Connie said.

Work on the new fitness park is set to begin in mid-May, with it being completed by the end June.