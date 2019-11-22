A new trend, kids are becoming addicted to vaping at an earlier age

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — It isn’t unusual to hear about teenagers vaping, but what about an 8-year-old? The Rapid City School District is getting more reports of students vaping and JUULing, including two children in elementary school.

The Rapid City Area School District is seeing their biggest increase in the number of vaping incidents in their middle school. While the number of vaping incidents is still the highest in the high school, school officials are noticing that kids are getting addicted at an earlier age.

“I would describe it as an epidemic, not only for Rapid City Area Schools but all of our youths in schools around the nation. We have found locally that there have been some students as young as 4th grade that have been caught with vaping devices,” Sgt. Hislip said.

Sgt. Chris Hislip is a school resource officer. He says some students can’t go an entire class period without using their vaping device.

“So they are having to leave class, interrupt class and then try and hide their use of these devices but their body tells them they need it,” Sgt. Hislip said.

Rapid City Area Schools have access to Lifeways. The program helps students with any kind of addiction, including vaping.

“Our objective is to get as much information out to students as possible, if they do end up in trouble come and talk to us and even if they’re not in trouble and the come down and speak to us, we work with them the best we can,” Boyce said.

Lifeways counselor, Matthew Boyce, says 90-percent of people who smoke started before they turned 18-years-old.

“It’s going to be the same way with vaping. It stands to hurt any person that uses it and especially with the teenager, their brain is still developing,” Boyce said.

Because of that, it’s easier for students to become addicted.

Rapid City Area School officials say vaping devices of any kind are not allowed on campus, even if a student is 18-years-old.