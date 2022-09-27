SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The head boys and girls tennis coach at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls says something happened on Tuesday that the city has never seen; Tom Krueger says it was the first time that all four public high schools in Sioux Falls played varsity tennis at the same location at the same time.

Krueger says this couldn’t have happened without having 12 courts in one spot. He and others sing the praises of this facility at Tomar Park in southern Sioux Falls.

“We’ve been needing something like this in Sioux Falls for a long time,” Krueger said. “You go out to Rapid, they have two 12-court complexes. We needed a 12-court complex, so this is amazing.”

“It’s really patron-friendly in terms of it’s got the broad causeway coming in,” said Jim Scholtz, head boys and girls tennis coach at Roosevelt High School. “We have the sails.”

“I really like how it’s all set up,” Jefferson High School junior Avery Summers said. “I love that we have 12 courts at one facility so that everybody can play at the same place. Yeah, I really like how open it is, too, to allow for a lot of seating.”

Summers is a reigning state tennis champion.

“I think it’s going to be great for high school tennis because it’ll allow, like, full teams to play at one area,” Summers said.

“We have not had a facility large enough to hold a lot of the high school events,” said Lydia Healy, executive director of the Sioux Falls Tennis Association.

Healy says this facility will mean money for the community.

“This is going to bring a lot of revenue in for the city for hotels and restaurants when we can have all these tournaments here,” Healy said.

“When you have 12 like this, I think this is going to be the new tennis hub,” Krueger said.

Krueger says Healy was instrumental in this facility coming to fruition.

“She was the driving force with SFTA in getting this facility built,” Krueger said.

“Absolutely it will be a hub,” Healy said. “This is a great spot for outdoor tennis.”

Healy estimates that the facility is roughly 98% open; scorecards and bleachers are still not in place. She says its formal title is the Great Life Cares Foundation Tennis Complex at Tomar Park, with a ribbon cutting coming up next Monday.