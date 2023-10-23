SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Transformation Project has a new space in Sioux Falls and one unique thing about it is a center dedicated to bringing together the LGBTQ+ community.

On the corner of Western Avenue and West Burnside Street, you’ll find an office building with its newest tenant — the Transformation Project. Head on into the space and you’ll find brightness and rainbows.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

“The designer said she wanted it to feel like a big, warm hug when someone walked in the door,” Susan Williams, executive director of the Transformation Project, said.

This is the PRISM Community Center — South Dakota’s only LGBTQ2S+ Center.

“It provides a safe space for the LGBTQIA+, Two-Spirit community to find hope. I think that’s something that a lot of people are really missing right now is hope, especially in that community,” Williams said.

Along with the PRISM Community Center, this new space allows the Transformation Project to have Marty’s Closet and offices all under one roof.

“If a client is coming into our offices to meet with us and is in need of something, you know, we can do an appointment right there with them. If they’re in need of finding resources online, we can sit with them at the computer,” Williams said.

Their own space after four and a half years with room to grow.

“I’m really humbled to see how people have come around us as an organization and how the community has benefited from our services,” Williams said. “Knowing now that we have this beautiful space that we can offer up to the community, it makes my heart almost explode walking in here everyday.”

Williams says right now the space will be used for events, but she hopes to open it up to the community with daily hours in the coming months.

A grand opening for the Prism Community Center is set for Friday at 5 p.m. On November 8, there will be a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.

On November 9, the Transformation Project is hosting a gender-diverse fashion show as a fundraiser for Marty’s Closet. For more information on the event, click here.