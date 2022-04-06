SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new sound at a Sioux Falls landmark that the public will be able to hear soon.

An organ can often be heard at the Cathedral of St. Joseph.

Now, there’s another one for people to enjoy.

“We can bring it out and use it for concerts. We can use it for different liturgies. It is a handmade organ, one-of-its-kind, made specifically for the Cathedral of St. Joseph,” Rev. James Morgan said.

The continuo organ was built by Montreal-based Juget-Sinclair Organbuilders.

“A continuo organ is a great thing to have for several reasons. You can get a more intimate sound because you can bring the sound closer to the audience,” Juget-Sinclair Organbuilders VP Steve Sinclair said.

The organ just came out of its case Tuesday, and it’s being acclimated to the Cathedral.

The new organ is a prelude to a much bigger project in the works.

The Cathedral needs to replace its organ in the choir loft, which is about 30 years old.

“It’s a bit like a car. You get to a point where the transmission goes out and you have to think about is it worth replacing that? But then also the ball joints are going out, the engine is having trouble, leaky gaskets, more and more mechanical problems kind of pile up onto one another, so you end up in the situation of almost replacing the entire inside of the car. Most people at that point would rather put their money toward a new machine,” Cathedral of St. Joseph director of music Jared Ostermann said.

The goal is to have a new gallery organ by 2025.

They hope this smaller organ will help generate more interest in the project.

“We will be able to continue a legacy of sacred music here at the Cathedral of Saint Joseph, which is a centerpiece of our cathedral, to do sacred music, to do it well and to ensure that generations to come experience sacred music as it should be experienced,” Morgan said.

The organ builders will offer a presentation at the parish hall tomorrow at 6:15 PM.

Then at 7:00 you’ll be able to hear the new organ during a concert in the Cathedral.

A reception will follow.