A new podcast with Sioux Falls roots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The pandemic may have halted many forms of entertainment, but it’s also created new opportunities to express creativity.

One type of entertainment that we can still enjoy while keeping our social distance is podcasts.

And Nick and Christina Jackson of Sioux Falls have started their own – the Midtown Coffee Radio Hour. When Christina’s favorite variety radio shows were cancelled, she had an idea to start her own. Her husband Nick made it come true.

“I kind of casually mentioned it and then a few days later, he’s like, ‘I think I’m just going to make this happen.’ I was like, that’s amazing, so you kind of took over after I kind of planted the seed,” Christina Jackson said.

“We’ve got enough connections in kind of the theater world here with the Goodnight Theater Collective and so just gathered the troops, gathered folks who I know are musically inclined and like to act and we threw together an hour long show that includes music and voice acting and readings and comedy and entertainment of all different kinds,” Nick Jackson said.

Their first episode, called a Midtown Coffee Christmas, went live at 5 o’clock Sunday. You can find a link on their social media accounts.