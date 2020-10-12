A new mural being created in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – A new mural is going up in Sioux Falls this weekend. On the backside of Piper Arts along Minnesota Avenue, you can find Jana Anderson’s blue and gray creation. Anderson grew up in Sioux Falls but just recently moved back from Philadelphia and started working for Piper Arts.

“What I really love about exterior and public art is just the community nature of it. It becomes part of the city and part of the neighborhood and it starts to become these representations of not just a blank wall or an eye sore, but making something vibrant and lively,” artist Jana Anderson said.

Anderson says she’s never done this large of an exterior mural before.