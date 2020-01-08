A new executive director for the SF Jazz & Blues Society

The Sioux Falls Jazz & Blues Society, the nonprofit that puts on JazzFest, has a new executive director: Alex Gilbert-Schrag. Before this new role, she has worked for the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

“I really wanted to be able to invest in the community, and over the last, now it’s been about a year and a half that I’ve been here, I had spoken to a lot of arts leaders in the area, kind of gotten a lay of the land of what was happening in Sioux Falls, because there is so much that’s happening in Sioux Falls now with arts and performing arts and visual arts, it’s really exciting for me,” Gilbert-Schrag said.

She says that under her leadership, there will be a spotlight on education.

“It’s going to get to look a little bit more to our educational programs, get to elevate them, because a lot of people in the community aren’t aware of the educational programs that we run, and also with the concert series, which is great,” Gilbert-Schrag said.

This year will not feature a JazzFest. Gilbert-Schrag says it’s an opportunity.

“I think there comes a time where, when you have that opportunity to kind of reimagine something, that isn’t quite working so well, if you get to do that, that’s amazing, and I feel lucky as an executive director that coming in at the time that I am, I get to have JazzFest on a hiatus, get to look at the educational components, and then draw from that in looking to what a next JazzFest 2021 might look like,” Gilbert-Schrag said.

Dan Santella: Do you think we’ll have a JazzFest in Sioux Falls in 2021?

“I hope so,” Gilbert-Schrag said. “No promises, but I hope so.”

Local jazz bassist Reuben Rodriguez says he isn’t concerned about JazzFest, pointing to the community’s appetite for live music.

“What JazzFest did was it created a supply, and that drummed up a big demand,” Rodriguez “So even though JazzFest is gone, we’re not going to stop playing anytime soon. And people aren’t going to stop wanting to see live music, so just keep on going out, and you’ll find what you’re looking for.”