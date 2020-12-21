A new entertainment option hosted in midtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Though we may not be able to all gather in person for Christmas concerts or plays this year like we might typically do, there is a new option for some holiday entertainment that you can listen to right from your couch.

Christina and Nick Jackson are the brains behind Midtown Coffee Radio Hour, a new podcast based in Sioux Falls. In just about four weeks, they gathered local musicians, comedians and actors to bring the show together.

“Full group, we did one rehearsal and then we met again and we recorded, so just a couple sessions,” Nick Jackson said.

“It’s got some of that live quality of, it’s not perfect, but, gotta get it out,” Christina Jackson said.

You can now stream their first episode called a Midtown Coffee Christmas.

“Just to provide some warmth and just this, kind of, presenting a way for us to all be connected through music and through storytelling and through the arts. We hope people can just feel a little bit of love during this time from a distance through our radio show,” Nick Jackson said.

After all, the show itself started as an act of love when a simple thought in Christina Jackson’s mind became reality thanks to her husband Nick.

“It’s just really sweet that Nick took this idea that I had and actually made it real and collected the troops and made it happen. We’ve listened to it three times and we love it, so it’s a fun Christmas gift,” Christina Jackson said.

“Merry Christmas to you,” Nick Jackson said.

“Thank you, you’re off the hook,” Christina Jackson said.

The Jacksons hope to do live recordings of the podcast in the future.

You can listen to the podcast by following the link on their social media accounts.