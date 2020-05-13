A new chapter for Books n Brewz Pizzeria in downtown Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 pandemic has been hard financially on small businesses, and some have already shut down.

KELOLAND has one such story of a Sioux Falls bar and restaurant that fell on hard times due to the lack of business, then a miracle happened.

Because of the pandemic Books n Brewz had to close, they were done. But then a silent investor stepped up and re-wrote a new chapter in their lives and business and that story is still being written.

Angela Kull is reading a card she received from a complete stranger; a Vietnam Veteran in Oklahoma who is disabled, who heard about their struggles on social media and wanted to help with a $100 donation.

“I want to meet him, I looked him up on Facebook, tried sending him a message but he hasn’t gotten it yet,” Kull said.

But that was just the beginning of *their new beginning.

“Its more like a fairytale, because there are so many stories within the story, not just one story,” Travis Graham said.

After Books n Brewz Pizzeria closed its doors, the owners got a phone call from another complete stranger.

“He said, ‘I don’t know you guys, I’ve never eaten your pizza before, but I think this is something you guys need to keep going and I don’t want to see you close,” Graham said.

The man became a silent investor; putting up enough money to keep the doors open and pay the bills.

Plus he said he’d take care of the advertising and marketing for their wood-fired pizzas and the bar, SpeakEasy.

“Things really, really took off, we’ve been open for over a week now, but our sales are just phenomenal compared to what they were before,” Graham said.

It’s a story of two people who get to continue chasing their dream all thanks to a slice of kindness.

Books n Brewz has only been doing carryout, but Saturday will be its first dine-in experience since reopening. It’s by reservations only. For more details click here.