‘A needle in a haystack’: DCI searching haybales for evidence of missing Woonsocket man

SANBORN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigation is still searching for a Woonsocket man who went missing in March 2020.

On Wednesday, the DCI posted to its Facebook page that crews are searching haybales near where Eugene Prins was last seen. Officials say cadaver dogs have indicated to four haybales.

DCI agents are working with the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office to unroll the haybales to find any items of investigative interest.

Eugene Prins was last seen on Thursday, March 26, 2020 in Forestburg, South Dakota. Authorities say Prins left the local bar around 7:30 p.m., and he did not return to his home in Woonsocket.

If you have any information on Eugene Prins, please contact the Sanborn County Sheriff’s Office at 605-796-4511 or DCI 605-773-3331.